Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.57

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.57 and last traded at $8.43, with a volume of 191138 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 91,073,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,087,000 after acquiring an additional 956,115 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,505,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,137,000 after acquiring an additional 275,312 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 76.4% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 13,704,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937,785 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 464.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,949,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,466,000 after acquiring an additional 10,655,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 30.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,000 shares during the period. 42.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

