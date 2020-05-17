Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.23

Dundee Precious Metals Inc (TSE:DPM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$7.23 and last traded at C$7.05, with a volume of 210529 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.90.

DPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC increased their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$8.00 to C$8.75 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$6.75 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.55.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -49.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The mining company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$203.65 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals Inc will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. This is a positive change from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.61%.

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Senior Officer David Rae sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.80, for a total value of C$580,000.00. Also, Director Robert Peter Charles Gillin sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.38, for a total value of C$39,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$65,700. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,000 shares of company stock worth $738,072.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech, which owns and operates gold, copper, and silver mine located in east of Sofia, Bulgaria; Krumovgrad that operates a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria; and Tsumeb, which owns and operates custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

