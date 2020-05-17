VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.24

Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.24 and last traded at $36.05, with a volume of 9768418 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.16.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 6,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 15,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

