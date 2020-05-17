Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Sets New 52-Week High at $344.24

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $344.24 and last traded at $341.84, with a volume of 11278 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $334.04.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.78.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $311.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.72.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $276.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 8,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.30, for a total transaction of $2,876,494.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 196,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,217,724.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.25, for a total value of $18,438,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,963,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 134,578 shares of company stock worth $44,216,792. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TYL. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $162,390,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 47,332.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 501,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 500,781 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $126,581,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 778,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,749,000 after purchasing an additional 332,748 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,228,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,528,000 after purchasing an additional 323,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:TYL)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

