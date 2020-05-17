Sarama Resources (CVE:SWA) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Sarama Resources Ltd (CVE:SWA) was down 6.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, approximately 223,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 353,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42.

Sarama Resources Company Profile (CVE:SWA)

Sarama Resources Ltd, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing, exploration, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the South Houndé project that is located in south-west Burkina Faso. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sarama Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarama Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.