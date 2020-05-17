Euro Sun Mining (TSE:ESM) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Euro Sun Mining Inc (TSE:ESM) was down 8.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.41, approximately 1,490,826 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 384% from the average daily volume of 308,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.74. The company has a market cap of $46.95 million and a PE ratio of -2.69.

Get Euro Sun Mining alerts:

Euro Sun Mining (TSE:ESM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Euro Sun Mining Inc will post -0.5571429 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euro Sun Mining Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Romania. The company explores for gold and copper. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Rovina Valley project located in west-central Romania. The company was formerly known as Carpathian Gold Inc and changed its name to Euro Sun Mining Inc in August 2016.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Euro Sun Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Sun Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.