HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Trading Down 7.1%

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd (CVE:HIVE) shares traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39, 932,267 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 78% from the average session volume of 4,270,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.70 million and a PE ratio of -1.74.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile (CVE:HIVE)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining firm. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and ZCash. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. in September 2017.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.