Supremex (TSE:SXP) Shares Down 7.9%

Posted by on May 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Supremex Inc (TSE:SXP) fell 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.40 and last traded at C$1.64, 138,930 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 252% from the average session volume of 39,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.78.

The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41.

Supremex (TSE:SXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$49.19 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Supremex Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Supremex Company Profile (TSE:SXP)

Supremex Inc manufactures, markets, and sells envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products in North America. It manufactures a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; and packaging and specialty products, including corrugated boxes and folding carton packaging products.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Supremex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supremex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Coral Gold Resources Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.69
Coral Gold Resources Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.69
Better Capital PCC Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.00
Better Capital PCC Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.00
Egdon Resources Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.50
Egdon Resources Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.50
Real Estate Investors Sets New 1-Year Low at $32.00
Real Estate Investors Sets New 1-Year Low at $32.00
Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Reaches New 1-Year High at $370.00
Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Reaches New 1-Year High at $370.00
Ekf Diagnostics Sets New 52-Week High at $50.00
Ekf Diagnostics Sets New 52-Week High at $50.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report