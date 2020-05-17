Supremex (TSE:SXP) Shares Down 7.9%

Supremex Inc (TSE:SXP) fell 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.40 and last traded at C$1.64, 138,930 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 252% from the average session volume of 39,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.78.

The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41.

Supremex (TSE:SXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$49.19 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Supremex Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Supremex Inc manufactures, markets, and sells envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products in North America. It manufactures a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; and packaging and specialty products, including corrugated boxes and folding carton packaging products.

