CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Stock Price Down 16.7%

CMC Metals Ltd (CVE:CMB) was down 16.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, approximately 153,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 144,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and a PE ratio of -2.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.05.

About CMC Metals (CVE:CMB)

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for silver-zinc-lead deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property consisting of 116 contiguous and partial claims covering an area of 2,200 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territories.

