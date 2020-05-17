Nortec Minerals (CVE:NVT) Trading Down 25%

Nortec Minerals Corp (CVE:NVT) was down 25% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, approximately 103,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 248,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and a PE ratio of -5.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.02.

Nortec Minerals Company Profile (CVE:NVT)

Nortec Minerals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, platinum, palladium, lithium, copper, and nickel ores. The company holds a 49% interest in the Tammela Project in southern Finland; and an option to earn 80% interest in four exploration permits in Guinea, West Africa, as well as evaluates various opportunities in Ecuador.

