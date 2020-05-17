Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Trading 14.5% Higher

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM)’s share price traded up 14.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$5.36 and last traded at C$5.36, 625,230 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 24% from the average session volume of 817,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.68.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pi Financial set a C$4.40 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.35 to C$5.60 in a report on Monday, May 11th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$4.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.25 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Laurentian upped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.35 to C$5.60 in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.96.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$63.77 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile (TSE:FVI)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

