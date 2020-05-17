ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Shares Up 15.4%

ECN Capital Corp (TSE:ECN)’s share price shot up 15.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$3.84 and last traded at C$3.82, 191,426 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 68% from the average session volume of 595,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.31.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ECN. CIBC upped their price target on ECN Capital from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cormark upped their price target on ECN Capital from C$5.75 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. TD Securities decreased their price target on ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.27, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $794.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.60.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$87.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$85.74 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ECN Capital Corp will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

ECN Capital Company Profile (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance – Unsecured Consumer Loans; Triad – Secured Consumer Loans; and Kessler – Consumer Credit Cards segments. It provides prime credit portfolio solutions that include unsecured consumer loan portfolios, including home improvement loans; secured consumer loan portfolios, such as manufactured home loans; and consumer credit card portfolios.

