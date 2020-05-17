Green Thumb Industries (CNSX:GTII) Trading Up 12.6%

Green Thumb Industries Inc (CNSX:GTII)’s share price was up 12.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.02 and last traded at $12.50, approximately 433,891 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.

In other news, insider Pete Albert Kadens sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $612,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 308,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,907,954. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 393,600 shares of company stock worth $3,874,929.

About Green Thumb Industries (CNSX:GTII)

Green Thumb Industries, a multi-state cannabis cultivator, processor and dispensary operator, is dedicated to providing access to safe and effective cannabis nationwide while giving back to the communities in which they serve. As a vertically integrated company, GTI manufactures and sells a suite of branded cannabis products including flower, concentrates, edibles, and topicals.

