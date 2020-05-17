Radient Technologies (CVE:RTI) Trading Up 15.4%

Radient Technologies Inc (CVE:RTI)’s share price was up 15.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.15, approximately 551,537 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 274,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $46.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.33.

About Radient Technologies (CVE:RTI)

Radient Technologies Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technology for the extraction, isolation, and purification of soluble products from various materials using microwave technology in the United States and Canada. Its proprietary microwave assisted processing (MAP) technology is used for the selective and localized heating of moisture in various natural materials using microwaves.

