Helmerich & Payne Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 14,207 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,281% compared to the average daily volume of 1,029 call options.

HP has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $19.50 to $14.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

HP stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.73. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $58.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.10.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $633.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.18%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.29%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, insider Todd Willard Benson purchased 10,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.21 per share, with a total value of $202,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,292.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HP. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 231.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,606,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,538,000 after buying an additional 12,289,657 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter valued at about $32,555,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,027,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 7,688.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 825,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,506,000 after purchasing an additional 814,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,603,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,856,000 after purchasing an additional 792,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

