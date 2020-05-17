Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Trading Up 40.5%

Aurora Cannabis Inc (TSE:ACB)’s share price was up 40.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$13.98 and last traded at C$12.93, approximately 4,264,987 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 425% from the average daily volume of 812,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.20.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACB shares. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.75 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$2.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.90 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of -11.78.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$56.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$62.58 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

