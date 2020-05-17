Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 10,059 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,782% compared to the average daily volume of 349 call options.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,733,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 170,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,209 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $111.08 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $104.79 and a 1-year high of $111.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.90.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares MBS ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

