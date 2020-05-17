Investors Purchase Large Volume of Wyndham Destinations Call Options (NYSE:WYND)

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 6,185 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 620% compared to the average volume of 859 call options.

In related news, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $101,640.00. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 4,286,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,012,000 after buying an additional 135,899 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,061,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,938,000 after buying an additional 463,156 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,397,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,602,000 after buying an additional 71,619 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,406,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,227,000 after buying an additional 49,316 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,574,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,161,000 after buying an additional 105,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Destinations stock opened at $23.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.79 and its 200-day moving average is $40.42. Wyndham Destinations has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $53.13.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($1.48). The firm had revenue of $558.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.62 million. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wyndham Destinations will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WYND shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $66.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cfra lowered shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $73.00 to $44.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.46.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

