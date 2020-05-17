San Marco Resources (CVE:SMN) Trading 19.6% Higher

San Marco Resources Inc. (CVE:SMN) shares traded up 19.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.28, 230,388 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 172% from the average session volume of 84,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The firm has a market cap of $9.82 million and a PE ratio of -6.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.15.

San Marco Resources Company Profile (CVE:SMN)

San Marco Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal properties include the Chunibas project covering an area of 530 hectares and Mariana project consisting of 72,820 hectares located in the Sierra Madre Occidental area of Northern Mexico; and the 1068 project covering an area of 1,800 hectares located in Hermosillo, Sonora State in Mexico.

