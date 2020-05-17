XCel Brands (XELB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 19th. Analysts expect XCel Brands to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). XCel Brands had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $11.36 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect XCel Brands to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of XELB opened at $0.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1.23. XCel Brands has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $3.50. The company has a market cap of $13.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of XCel Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

XCel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands.

