XCel Brands (XELB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on May 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 19th. Analysts expect XCel Brands to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). XCel Brands had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $11.36 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect XCel Brands to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of XELB opened at $0.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1.23. XCel Brands has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $3.50. The company has a market cap of $13.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of XCel Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

XCel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Earnings History for XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB)

Receive News & Ratings for XCel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XCel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

XCel Brands Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday
XCel Brands Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Set to Announce Earnings on Monday
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Set to Announce Earnings on Monday
McEwen Mining Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday
McEwen Mining Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday
James Hardie Industries Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday
James Hardie Industries Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday
Analyzing SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR & Philip Morris International
Analyzing SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR & Philip Morris International
Allstate & Cincinnati Financial Critical Analysis
Allstate & Cincinnati Financial Critical Analysis


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report