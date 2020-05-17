Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 18th. Analysts expect Adamis Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 132.53% and a negative return on equity of 77.38%. On average, analysts expect Adamis Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMP opened at $0.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average of $0.61. The company has a market cap of $38.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $1.92.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADMP. Maxim Group raised Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Dawson James cut Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.12.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

