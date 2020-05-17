McEwen Mining (MUX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 19th. Analysts expect McEwen Mining to post earnings of C($0.02) per share for the quarter.

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$42.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$50.43 million.

MUX stock opened at C$1.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34. McEwen Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.76 and a 12 month high of C$2.84. The firm has a market cap of $504.50 million and a P/E ratio of -7.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.51.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

