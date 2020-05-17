James Hardie Industries (JHX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

JHX opened at $13.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.46. James Hardie Industries has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $22.13.

JHX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, CLSA upgraded James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. James Hardie Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, International Fiber Cement, Other Businesses, and Research and Development segments. The company offers fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products, fiberglass windows, and related accessories products; fiber cement building materials for a range of applications, including external siding, internal walls, floors, ceilings, soffits, trim, fencing, decking, and facades; floor underlayments; planks, which are used in external siding; flat panels for internal and external wall linings; gypsum fiber boards; and cement-bonded boards.

