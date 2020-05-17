Analyzing SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) & Philip Morris International (OTCMKTS:PM)

SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) and Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.7% of Philip Morris International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Philip Morris International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR and Philip Morris International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR 0 1 4 0 2.80 Philip Morris International 1 2 12 0 2.73

Philip Morris International has a consensus price target of $92.46, suggesting a potential upside of 36.41%. Given Philip Morris International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Philip Morris International is more favorable than SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR and Philip Morris International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR 26.94% -75.50% 29.43% Philip Morris International 9.75% -84.38% 20.47%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR and Philip Morris International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR $1.56 billion 6.62 $412.20 million N/A N/A Philip Morris International $77.92 billion 1.35 $7.19 billion $5.19 13.06

Philip Morris International has higher revenue and earnings than SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR.

SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR Company Profile

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Sweden, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Snus and Moist Snuff, Other Tobacco Products, Lights, and Other Operations segments. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment offers snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names. The Other Tobacco Products segment provides cigars under the Garcia y Vega, Game by Garcia y Vega, 1882, White Owl, and Jackpot brand names; chewing tobacco products under the Red Man brand name; chew bags under the Thunder and General Cut brand names; and tobacco bits under the Oliver Twist brand. The Lights segment offers matches under the Solstickan, Nitedals, Fiat Lux, and Redheads brand names; disposable lighters under the Cricket brand name; and complementary products, such as razors, batteries, and light bulbs under the Fiat Lux brand name. The Other operations segment distributes third party tobacco products. Swedish Match AB (publ) markets its products through supermarkets, convenience stores, tobacconists, gasoline stations, bars, restaurants, airports, and ferries, as well as e-commerce and snus stores. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands. It also sells its products under the Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, and Philip Morris brands. In addition, the company owns various cigarette brands, such as Dji Sam Soe, Sampoerna A, and Sampoerna U in Indonesia; Fortune and Jackpot in the Philippines; and Belmont and Canadian Classics in Canada. It markets and sells its products in the European Union, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia, Australia, Latin America, and Canada. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

