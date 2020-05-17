Allstate (NYSE:ALL) & Cincinnati Financial (NYSE:CINF) Critical Analysis

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) and Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Allstate alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Allstate and Cincinnati Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allstate 1 5 8 1 2.60 Cincinnati Financial 3 3 1 0 1.71

Allstate currently has a consensus target price of $114.73, suggesting a potential upside of 20.29%. Cincinnati Financial has a consensus target price of $78.43, suggesting a potential upside of 59.25%. Given Cincinnati Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cincinnati Financial is more favorable than Allstate.

Dividends

Allstate pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Cincinnati Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Allstate pays out 20.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cincinnati Financial pays out 57.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Allstate has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Cincinnati Financial has raised its dividend for 59 consecutive years. Cincinnati Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Allstate and Cincinnati Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allstate 9.38% 17.53% 3.38% Cincinnati Financial 25.20% 7.24% 2.69%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Allstate and Cincinnati Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allstate $44.68 billion 0.67 $4.85 billion $10.43 9.14 Cincinnati Financial $7.92 billion 1.00 $2.00 billion $4.20 11.73

Allstate has higher revenue and earnings than Cincinnati Financial. Allstate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cincinnati Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.2% of Allstate shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.6% of Cincinnati Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Allstate shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Cincinnati Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Allstate has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cincinnati Financial has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Allstate beats Cincinnati Financial on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names. The Service Businesses segment provides consumer electronics and appliance protection plans covering TVs, smartphones, and computers; device and mobile data collection services, analytics and customer risk assessment solutions, and telematics services; roadside assistance services, such as towing, jump-start, lockout, fuel delivery, and tire change services; and vehicle service contracts, guaranteed asset protection waivers, road hazard tire and wheel protection, and paintless dent repair protection services under the SquareTrade, Arity, Allstate Roadside Services, and Allstate Dealer Services brands. The Allstate Life Segment offers term, whole, interest-sensitive, and variable life insurance products, as well as non-proprietary retirement product solutions offered by third-party providers. Its Allstate Benefits segment provides life, accident, critical illness, short-term disability, and other health insurance products. The company sells its products through agencies, as well as directly through contact centers and Internet; and financial specialists, brokers, relationships with wholesale partners, and affinity groups. The Allstate Corporation was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation. It also offers director and officer liability insurance, contract and commercial surety bonds, and fidelity bonds; coverage for property, liability, and business interruption; and machinery and equipment coverage. The Personal Lines Insurance segment provides personal auto insurance; homeowners insurance; and dwelling fire, inland marine, personal umbrella liability, and watercraft coverages to individuals. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment offers commercial casualty insurance that covers businesses for third-party liability from accidents occurring on their premises or arising out of their operations, such as injuries sustained from products; and commercial property insurance, which insures buildings, inventory, equipment, and business income from loss or damage due to various causes, such as fire, wind, hail, water, theft, and vandalism. The Life Insurance segment provides term life insurance products; universal life insurance products; worksite products, such as term life, whole life, and disability insurance; and whole life insurance products, as well as markets deferred annuities and immediate annuities. The Investments segment invests in fixed-maturity investments, including taxable and tax-exempt bonds, and redeemable preferred stocks; and equity investments comprising common and nonredeemable preferred stocks. The company also offers commercial leasing and financing services; and insurance brokerage services. Cincinnati Financial Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Fairfield, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.