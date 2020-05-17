Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT) versus Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Critical Survey

Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT) and Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Benefytt Technologies has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fanhua has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Benefytt Technologies and Fanhua’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benefytt Technologies -4.37% 38.39% 7.81% Fanhua 5.13% 21.46% 13.24%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Benefytt Technologies and Fanhua’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benefytt Technologies $381.81 million 0.73 $29.61 million $3.53 5.94 Fanhua $532.33 million 2.28 $27.14 million $1.35 13.84

Benefytt Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fanhua. Benefytt Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fanhua, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.0% of Fanhua shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of Benefytt Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Benefytt Technologies and Fanhua, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benefytt Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 Fanhua 0 1 1 0 2.50

Benefytt Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $42.50, suggesting a potential upside of 102.67%. Given Benefytt Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Benefytt Technologies is more favorable than Fanhua.

Summary

Benefytt Technologies beats Fanhua on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Benefytt Technologies Company Profile

Benefytt Technologies, Inc. engages in the distribution of individual and family health insurance plans. It operates through the following segments: Medicare Segment and IFP Segment. The Medicare Segment includes offering of Medicare-related health insurance plans. The IFP Segment includes individual and family health insurance plans (“”IFP””), short-term medical (“”STM””) insurance plans, health benefit insurance plans (“”HBIP””) and supplemental products which include a variety of additional insurance and non-insurance products. The company was founded by Michael W. Kosloske in 2008 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua Inc. distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products. The Claims Adjusting segment offers pre-underwriting survey, claims adjusting, disposal of residual value, loading and unloading supervision, and consulting services. The company also operates an online insurance platform baoxian.com, which allows customers to search for, and purchase a range of insurance products; Lan Zhanggui, an internet-based all-in-one application; and ehuzhu.com, an online non-profit mutual aid platform. In addition, it provides value-added services As of March 31, 2018, it consisted of 1 insurance sales and service group, 9 insurance agencies, and 3 claims adjusting firms, with 683 sales and service branches and outlets, 579,348 registered independent sales agents, and 1,253 in-house claims adjustors. The company was formerly known as CNinsure Inc. and changed its name to Fanhua Inc. in December 2016. Fanhua Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

