Comparing Creative Learning (OTCMKTS:CLCN) & Arco Platform (OTCMKTS:ARCE)

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) and Creative Learning (OTCMKTS:CLCN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Arco Platform has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creative Learning has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Arco Platform and Creative Learning’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arco Platform $139.21 million 10.12 -$2.39 million $0.49 104.41 Creative Learning $4.52 million 0.27 $2.02 million N/A N/A

Creative Learning has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arco Platform.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.6% of Arco Platform shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.1% of Creative Learning shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Arco Platform and Creative Learning’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arco Platform -1.60% 9.64% 6.14% Creative Learning 40.73% -65.67% 67.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Arco Platform and Creative Learning, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arco Platform 0 2 3 0 2.60 Creative Learning 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arco Platform presently has a consensus price target of $54.67, indicating a potential upside of 6.85%. Given Arco Platform’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Arco Platform is more favorable than Creative Learning.

Summary

Arco Platform beats Creative Learning on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform. As of March 31, 2019, it had a network consisted of 1,462 partner schools and 498,553 enrolled students. The company's activities also comprise editing, publishing, advertising, and sale of educational content for private schools. It serves students, teachers, administrators, and parents. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

About Creative Learning

Creative Learning Corporation provides educational and enrichment programs under the Bricks 4 Kidz and Sew Fun Studios trade names in the United States and internationally. The company's programs are offered to children ages 3 to 13+, which include in-school workshops, and after-school and pre-school classes, as well as classes for home-schooled children; and camps, birthday parties, and special events that are designed to enhance and enrich the traditional school curriculum, trigger young children's lively imaginations, and build self-confidence. As of September 30, 2017, it had 531 Bricks 4 Kidz and Sew Fun Studios franchises, 30 Bricks 4 Kidz master franchises, and 91 Bricks 4 Kidz sub-franchises operating in 44 countries. Creative Learning Corporation was founded in 2009 and is based in St. Augustine, Florida.

