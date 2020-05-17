Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) & Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) and Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Solar Senior Capital and Sutter Rock Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solar Senior Capital 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sutter Rock Capital 0 0 2 0 3.00

Solar Senior Capital currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.93%. Sutter Rock Capital has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 65.29%. Given Sutter Rock Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sutter Rock Capital is more favorable than Solar Senior Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Solar Senior Capital and Sutter Rock Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solar Senior Capital -16.84% 8.87% 3.76% Sutter Rock Capital -1,111.71% -6.28% -4.22%

Dividends

Solar Senior Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.2%. Sutter Rock Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Solar Senior Capital pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sutter Rock Capital pays out 685.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Solar Senior Capital has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Solar Senior Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.3% of Solar Senior Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.2% of Sutter Rock Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Solar Senior Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Sutter Rock Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Solar Senior Capital and Sutter Rock Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solar Senior Capital $40.09 million 4.63 $22.94 million $1.41 8.21 Sutter Rock Capital $1.50 million 79.71 $23.95 million $0.07 86.43

Sutter Rock Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Solar Senior Capital. Solar Senior Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sutter Rock Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Solar Senior Capital beats Sutter Rock Capital on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solar Senior Capital

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans. The fund prefers debt investments between $5 million and $30 million in companies with EBITDA between $20 million and $60 million.

About Sutter Rock Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria. It seeks to invest in the technology subsectors of social/mobile marketplaces, sustainability, cloud computing and big data, social media, mobile computing and applications, software as a service, Internet commerce, green technology and education technology. The fund invests in the form of non-controlling equity and equity-related investments, including common stock, warrants, preferred stock and similar forms of senior equity, which may or may not be convertible into a portfolio company's common equity, and convertible debt securities with a significant equity component. It will invest in companies based in United States. It generally invests in companies with a market value of over $100 million. Typically, the firm exits its position within 18 months of going public, or 12 months after any relevant lock-up has expired.

