PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) and INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Critical Analysis

PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) and INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR and INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR N/A N/A N/A INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR 4.05% 18.20% 3.12%

This table compares PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR and INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR $2.73 billion 3.60 $183.87 million $1.91 32.35 INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR $3.65 billion 0.35 $141.44 million N/A N/A

PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR.

Risk and Volatility

PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR and INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR 2 3 1 0 1.83 INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR 1 1 0 0 1.50

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR beats INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR

Paddy Power Betfair plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the Unites States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer to peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services. The company provides sports betting and gaming services through paddypower.com, betfair.com, sportsbet.com.au, tvg.com, and us.betfair.com Websites under the Paddy Power, Betfair, Sportsbet, and TVG brand names, as well as through a chain of licensed betting offices. It also operates TVG, a horseracing television channel and online advance deposit wagering network; and DRAFT, an operator in daily fantasy sports, the Betfair New Jersey online casino, and the Betfair New Jersey horseracing betting exchange. Paddy Power Betfair plc was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR

Indra Sistemas, S.A. operates as a technology and consulting company worldwide. The company designs, develops, produces, integrates, and maintains systems, solutions, and services based on the use of information technologies, electronics, and communication; and for surveillance and security control of facilities. It also researches, engineers, designs, manufactures, develops, markets, installs, maintains, and repairs devices, equipment, and systems for data communication, encryption systems, encryption, beacon, and command and control center; manages, executes, commercializes, and sells system engineering services for the defense industry; and provides engineering and maintenance services for air defense systems and other related systems, as well as architectural and engineering technical services. In addition, the company offers systems to aid navigation and landing, and air traffic control systems; manages and outsources business processes; delivers document management services and mortgage management; realizes measures for the settlement and registration; and manages digitalization and data capture. Further, it provides business consulting, technology and solutions consulting, administration, management, support, advisory, telecommunications, mobile telephony, credit card processing, and transport and energy distribution network manufacture services; engineering, construction, water, industry, and civilian engineering and consulting services; and digital agency, Web communication and marketing, securities, computer programing, aerodrome air traffic, radio communication security, port infrastructure, airline training and coaching, and project services. Additionally, the company researches and develops autonomous air systems and solutions in unmanned systems; and develops and produces aircraft, tactical telecommunication systems, and toll and traffic control and management systems. Indra Sistemas, S.A. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

