Contrasting HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) & KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB)

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) and HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Dividends

KB Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. HDFC Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. KB Financial Group pays out 20.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HDFC Bank pays out 20.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. KB Financial Group has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and HDFC Bank has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

6.3% of KB Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.2% of HDFC Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 69.0% of KB Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of HDFC Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for KB Financial Group and HDFC Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KB Financial Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 HDFC Bank 0 1 1 0 2.50

HDFC Bank has a consensus price target of $128.63, suggesting a potential upside of 252.99%. Given HDFC Bank’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HDFC Bank is more favorable than KB Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares KB Financial Group and HDFC Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KB Financial Group 18.44% 12.62% 0.63% HDFC Bank 19.01% 15.15% 1.87%

Risk and Volatility

KB Financial Group has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HDFC Bank has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares KB Financial Group and HDFC Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KB Financial Group $14.46 billion 0.73 $2.87 billion $7.14 3.57 HDFC Bank $19.07 billion 3.47 $3.63 billion $1.98 18.40

HDFC Bank has higher revenue and earnings than KB Financial Group. KB Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HDFC Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

HDFC Bank beats KB Financial Group on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc., a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments. The company offers deposit and credit products and services, and other related financial services to large, small, medium-sized enterprises and SOHOs, and individuals and households; and engages in trading in securities and derivatives, funding, and other supporting activities. It also provides investment banking, brokerage, and other supporting services; property and life insurance; and credit sale, cash service, and card loan services. In addition, the company offers foreign exchange transaction; financial investment; credit card and installment finance; security investment trust management and advisory; financial leasing; real estate trust management; capital investment; collection of receivables or credit investigation; software advisory, development, and supply; investment advisory and securities dealing; claim; management; asset-backed securitization; investment trust; trust asset management; and real estate services. KB Financial Group Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits. The company also offers personal, business, home, consumer durable, car, two wheeler, gold, educational, rural, and term loans; loans for professionals; loans against property, securities, and assets; overdrafts; government sponsored programs; and working capital, healthcare, channel, short term, structured, dealer, and vendor finance, as well as agricultural lending. In addition, it provides credit, debit, and prepaid cards; private banking services; export, import, remittance, bank guarantees, and letter of credit services, as well as merchant and cash management services; life, health, motor, travel, and home insurance products; and investment products, such as mutual funds, equities and derivatives, IPOs, and bonds. Further, the company offers bill discounting, real time gross settlement, bankers to right/public issue, forex, money market, employees trusts, and tax collection services; and investment banking services in the areas of project appraisal, structured finance, loan syndication, debt capital markets, equity placement, mergers and acquisitions, corporate advisory, and capital market advisory services. Additionally, it provides correspondent banking, settlement, custodial, disbursement, clearing, and administrative and fiduciary support services, as well as online and mobile banking services. As of February 18, 2019, the company had 5,000 branches in India. HDFC Bank Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Mumbai, India.

