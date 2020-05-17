Head to Head Survey: M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP) vs. Great Western Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GWB)

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) and M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.3% of Great Western Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Great Western Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of M&F Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Great Western Bancorp has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, M&F Bancorp has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Great Western Bancorp and M&F Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Western Bancorp 1 5 1 0 2.00 M&F Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Great Western Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $28.50, suggesting a potential upside of 146.75%. Given Great Western Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Great Western Bancorp is more favorable than M&F Bancorp.

Dividends

Great Western Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.4%. M&F Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Great Western Bancorp pays out 40.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Great Western Bancorp has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Great Western Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Great Western Bancorp and M&F Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Western Bancorp -107.84% 8.76% 1.18% M&F Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Great Western Bancorp and M&F Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Western Bancorp $603.65 million 1.05 $167.37 million $2.94 3.93 M&F Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Great Western Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than M&F Bancorp.

Summary

Great Western Bancorp beats M&F Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards. It also provides commercial real estate (CRE) loans, including owner-occupied and non-owner-occupied CRE loans, multifamily residential real estate loans, and construction and development loans; commercial non-real estate loans, such as working capital and other shorter-term lines of credit, and fixed-rate loans; short-term working capital funding, long-term land-related lending, and other tailored services to agri-businesses; and residential mortgage, home equity, auto, and other loans, as well as home equity and general lines of credit. In addition, the company offers wealth management solutions comprising financial planning, private banking, investment management, and trust services; cash management, online business deposit, and wire transfer services; crop insurance; and online, telephone, and mobile banking services. It primarily serves hospitality/tourism, agri-business, freight and transport, and healthcare sectors. As of September 30, 2018, the company's branch network consisted of 174 branch offices located in 130 communities in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota, as well as operated 163 ATMs and 11 company-owned ATMs at off-site locations. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

M&F Bancorp Company Profile

M&F Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Mechanics and Farmers Bank. The company operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Mechanics and Farmers Bank. It offers banking services which includes checking accounts; savings accounts; Negotiable Order of Withdrawal accounts; money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; loans for real estate, construction, businesses, personal use, home improvement and automobiles; equity lines of credit; credit lines; consumer loans; credit cards; safe deposit boxes; bank money orders; internet banking; electronic funds transfer services including wire transfers; traveler’s checks; and notary services. M&F Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

