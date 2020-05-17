Head-To-Head Review: BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) and Madison County Financial (NYSE:MCBK)

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) and Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Madison County Financial has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

97.9% of BankUnited shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of BankUnited shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of Madison County Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BankUnited and Madison County Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BankUnited $1.43 billion 0.90 $313.10 million $3.13 4.47 Madison County Financial $19.41 million 3.36 $5.58 million N/A N/A

BankUnited has higher revenue and earnings than Madison County Financial.

Dividends

BankUnited pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Madison County Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. BankUnited pays out 29.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares BankUnited and Madison County Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BankUnited 15.57% 7.41% 0.66% Madison County Financial 26.45% 7.50% 1.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for BankUnited and Madison County Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BankUnited 0 5 3 0 2.38 Madison County Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

BankUnited currently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 114.44%. Given BankUnited’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe BankUnited is more favorable than Madison County Financial.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services. Its loans portfolio includes small business loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment loans and leases, term loans, formula-based loans, municipal and non-profit loans and leases, commercial and residential mortgage warehouse lines of credit, letters of credit, and consumer loans, as well as purchases performing residential loans. The company also offers ATMs, integrated online, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated through a network of 85 branches located in 14 Florida counties; and 5 banking centers in the New York metropolitan area. The company was formerly known as BU Financial Corporation. BankUnited, Inc. is headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida.

Madison County Financial Company Profile

Madison County Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Madison County Bank, provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, and time deposits; debt securities; and debit cards. The company also provides agricultural real estate, machinery and equipment, livestock and crop, and operating loans; real estate, construction, investment property, and working capital loans, as well as equipment financing; residential mortgage loans, including conventional, portfolio, and construction home loans; government loans; home equity lines of credit; second mortgages; and home improvement, automobiles, trucks and vans, recreational vehicles, and personal loans, as well as overdraft protection services. In addition, it provides online banking, such as mobile banking and deposit, bill pay, and estatement services. The company was formerly known as Madison County Holding Company and changed its name to Madison County Financial, Inc. in October 2012. Madison County Financial, Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Madison, Nebraska.

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.