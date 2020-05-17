Reviewing Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) and Tokio Marine (NASDAQ:TKOMY)

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) and Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Greenlight Capital Re and Tokio Marine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenlight Capital Re -11.02% -10.44% -3.63% Tokio Marine N/A N/A N/A

50.1% of Greenlight Capital Re shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Tokio Marine shares are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of Greenlight Capital Re shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Greenlight Capital Re has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tokio Marine has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Greenlight Capital Re and Tokio Marine, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenlight Capital Re 0 0 0 0 N/A Tokio Marine 0 0 0 1 4.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Greenlight Capital Re and Tokio Marine’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenlight Capital Re $538.15 million 0.44 -$3.99 million N/A N/A Tokio Marine $49.73 billion 0.58 $2.47 billion $3.87 10.68

Tokio Marine has higher revenue and earnings than Greenlight Capital Re.

Summary

Tokio Marine beats Greenlight Capital Re on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurer worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, energy, cyber, and terrorism products. The company markets its products through reinsurance brokers. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

About Tokio Marine

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields. It also provides property investment, insurance agency and risk consulting, human resource, in-home care and nursing care information, healthcare/medical, call center, and real estate-related services. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. serves individuals, small to medium sized non-profit organizations, schools, or churches. The company was formerly known as Millea Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. in 2008. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

