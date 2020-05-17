RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) vs. LiveRamp (OTCMKTS:RAMP) Financial Review

RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) and LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get RESAAS Services alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for RESAAS Services and LiveRamp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RESAAS Services 0 0 1 0 3.00 LiveRamp 0 0 6 0 3.00

LiveRamp has a consensus price target of $56.33, indicating a potential upside of 48.68%. Given LiveRamp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LiveRamp is more favorable than RESAAS Services.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

100.0% of LiveRamp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of LiveRamp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RESAAS Services and LiveRamp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RESAAS Services $480,000.00 18.50 -$4.51 million N/A N/A LiveRamp $285.62 million 8.94 $1.03 billion ($1.37) -27.66

LiveRamp has higher revenue and earnings than RESAAS Services.

Risk & Volatility

RESAAS Services has a beta of -0.66, indicating that its share price is 166% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveRamp has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares RESAAS Services and LiveRamp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RESAAS Services N/A N/A N/A LiveRamp -46.96% -12.55% -11.01%

Summary

LiveRamp beats RESAAS Services on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

RESAAS Services Company Profile

RESAAS Services Inc. develops cloud-based social business platform for the real estate services industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including an enterprise social network, a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, and advertising engine. It provides its tools and functionality primarily to owners of real estate brokerage firms and brokers, licensed real estate agents, and realtors. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. RESAAS Services Inc. is a subsidiary of The Canadian Depository for Securities Limited.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love. It also provides AbiliTec, an offline PII resolution technology that gives platforms and the marketers they work with the ability to connect and update what they know about consumers, resolve PII data across enterprise databases and systems, and deliver a better customer experience. The company was formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. in October 2018. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for RESAAS Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RESAAS Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.