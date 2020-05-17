BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 3.00

Media stories about BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) have been trending positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. BT Group earned a news impact score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted BT Group’s ranking:

BTGOF has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. HSBC downgraded shares of BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

BTGOF stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.45. BT Group has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $3.96.

About BT Group

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global Services, and Openreach. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

