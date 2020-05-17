Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of -2.43

News headlines about Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) have trended negative on Sunday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Imperial Oil earned a coverage optimism score of -2.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Imperial Oil’s analysis:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IMO shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Imperial Oil from C$27.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Firstegy cut Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$25.56.

Shares of TSE:IMO opened at C$20.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$10.27 and a 1 year high of C$38.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.60.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 38.60%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

