Imperial Oil (NASDAQ:IMO) Getting Negative Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about Imperial Oil (NASDAQ:IMO) have been trending negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Imperial Oil earned a news impact score of -2.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several research firms have weighed in on IMO. Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMO opened at $14.29 on Friday. Imperial Oil has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $28.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average of $21.02.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

