Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $209.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) to announce $209.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $205.40 million to $212.30 million. Fulton Financial posted sales of $222.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full year sales of $886.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $857.10 million to $910.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $857.13 million, with estimates ranging from $820.40 million to $880.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.25. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $215.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $19.00.

Fulton Financial stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Fulton Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, Director Ernest J. Waters purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.22 per share, with a total value of $26,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,786.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James R. Moxley III purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $87,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $129,945 in the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,486,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,769,000 after purchasing an additional 867,837 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,260,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,466,000 after purchasing an additional 70,240 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,700,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,023,000 after purchasing an additional 94,750 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,685,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,225,000 after purchasing an additional 123,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,486,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,565,000 after buying an additional 31,897 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

