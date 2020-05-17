Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.93 Billion

Brokerages expect that Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) will post sales of $16.93 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Facebook’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.21 billion to $17.77 billion. Facebook posted sales of $16.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Facebook will report full-year sales of $76.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $74.51 billion to $79.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $94.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $90.40 billion to $98.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Facebook.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank cut Facebook to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $167.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.30.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,353 shares of company stock valued at $7,519,349 over the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,429,501,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,604,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394,036 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,704,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,619,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236,566 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1,141.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $642,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $210.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $600.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.99. Facebook has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

