Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.27 Million

Equities analysts expect that First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) will report sales of $122.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Merchants’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $118.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $125.00 million. First Merchants reported sales of $106.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full year sales of $499.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $487.30 million to $520.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $487.73 million, with estimates ranging from $472.70 million to $500.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. First Merchants had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $123.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.83 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FRME shares. ValuEngine upgraded First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on First Merchants from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on First Merchants from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet cut First Merchants from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens cut First Merchants from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

In related news, Director Michael C. Marhenke acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael C. Marhenke acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.50 per share, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 20,457 shares of company stock worth $623,209. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,627,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,268,000 after acquiring an additional 145,796 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Merchants by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,526,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,442,000 after buying an additional 76,888 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in First Merchants by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,378,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,316,000 after buying an additional 101,112 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in First Merchants by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,018,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,351,000 after buying an additional 20,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Merchants by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 919,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,254,000 after buying an additional 173,608 shares in the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FRME opened at $22.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.92. First Merchants has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $42.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

