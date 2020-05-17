Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.45 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) will report $34.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.32 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending reported sales of $36.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full year sales of $133.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.22 million to $137.57 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $149.74 million, with estimates ranging from $144.53 million to $154.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a negative net margin of 86.32% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $34.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.49 million.

OCSL has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $6.25 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. National Securities started coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.46.

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.80. The company has a market cap of $563.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $5.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.36%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 79.17%.

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson acquired 25,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.92 per share, for a total transaction of $100,763.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,305 shares in the company, valued at $377,515.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mathew Pendo acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $29,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,507. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 46,205 shares of company stock valued at $197,539. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,551,343 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,310,000 after buying an additional 1,192,450 shares during the period. Bruni J V & Co. Co. grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 4,575,603 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,825,000 after buying an additional 566,970 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,603,622 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,436,000 after buying an additional 621,763 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,772,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,679,000 after buying an additional 311,761 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 1,704,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,523,000 after buying an additional 252,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.56% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

