Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.43 Million

Analysts expect Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) to report sales of $4.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Five Prime Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.30 million. Five Prime Therapeutics reported sales of $3.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Prime Therapeutics will report full year sales of $15.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $25.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $19.30 million, with estimates ranging from $17.90 million to $20.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Five Prime Therapeutics.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 million. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 679.63% and a negative return on equity of 72.79%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FPRX shares. Wedbush cut shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Five Prime Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.19.

FPRX opened at $4.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 7.82. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $10.05.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPRX. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 250,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 94,242 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 198.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 361,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 240,056 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,783,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,724,000 after buying an additional 4,017,833 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 226.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 449,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 311,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 11,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Five Prime Therapeutics

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

