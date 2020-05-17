$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) will announce sales of $1.03 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $825.00 million to $1.20 billion. Lennox International reported sales of $1.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full-year sales of $3.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $4.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $4.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.53). Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 160.44% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $723.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LII. TheStreet lowered shares of Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lennox International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.17.

In other Lennox International news, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $168,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,647 shares in the company, valued at $529,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 3,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $623,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LII. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 890.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LII opened at $180.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.36. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $163.40 and a 12-month high of $298.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.87.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

