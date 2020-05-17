FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $145.00 Million

Brokerages expect that FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) will post sales of $145.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FormFactor’s earnings. FormFactor posted sales of $138.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full year sales of $581.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $560.00 million to $603.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $644.60 million, with estimates ranging from $625.00 million to $664.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. FormFactor had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $160.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. FormFactor’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. B. Riley raised their target price on FormFactor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on FormFactor from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.

FORM stock opened at $23.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.39. FormFactor has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $28.58.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 15,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $351,368.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,108,196.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 5,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $127,110.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,161.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,967 shares of company stock worth $1,242,160. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 60,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 32,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 64,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

