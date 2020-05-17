Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $238.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) will report $238.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Green Dot’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $221.74 million and the highest is $259.90 million. Green Dot posted sales of $264.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $931.34 million to $1.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $904.37 million to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. Green Dot had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $362.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Green Dot’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GDOT. Northland Securities raised shares of Green Dot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Dot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.46.

In other Green Dot news, COO Robert Strub sold 4,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $115,075.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,538,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rajeev V. Date bought 6,000 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.58 per share, for a total transaction of $189,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,578 shares in the company, valued at $270,893.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 540.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 1,325.0% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GDOT opened at $33.50 on Friday. Green Dot has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.40 and a 200 day moving average of $27.34.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

