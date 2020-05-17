$2.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) will announce sales of $2.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for FOX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.36 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.37 billion. FOX reported sales of $2.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that FOX will report full year sales of $12.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.25 billion to $12.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.30 billion to $12.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. FOX had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FOXA shares. ValuEngine cut FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on FOX from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded FOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of FOX in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on FOX from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in FOX by 102.9% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 8,390,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255,325 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in FOX by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 9,438,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466,256 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in FOX by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,385,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,230 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of FOX by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 6,549,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of FOX by 24.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,894,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345,820 shares in the last quarter. 58.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $26.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.41. FOX has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $39.74.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

