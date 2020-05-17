Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.33 Million

Analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) will announce sales of $54.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $39.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $61.79 million. Aurora Cannabis reported sales of $85.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full year sales of $197.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $175.85 million to $211.28 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $288.09 million, with estimates ranging from $224.65 million to $331.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aurora Cannabis.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($1.44). Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 463.58%. The business had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.24 million.

ACB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Pi Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurora Cannabis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.38.

ACB opened at $11.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Aurora Cannabis has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $108.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. King Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 9.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

