German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.48 Million

Analysts forecast that German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) will post $48.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for German American Bancorp.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $50.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $47.10 million. German American Bancorp. posted sales of $44.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that German American Bancorp. will report full year sales of $201.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $192.20 million to $211.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $195.85 million, with estimates ranging from $187.80 million to $201.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow German American Bancorp..

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. German American Bancorp. had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 24.97%. The firm had revenue of $50.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.93 million.

GABC has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised German American Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub lowered German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of German American Bancorp. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

In other German American Bancorp. news, Director Lee A. Mitchell sold 8,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $225,686.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chris A. Ramsey purchased 783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.65 per share, with a total value of $26,347.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,350.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 32,847 shares of company stock valued at $858,486 in the last ninety days. 7.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its position in German American Bancorp. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp. by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp. by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp. by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GABC opened at $26.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.85. German American Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $23.54 and a 12-month high of $36.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.93 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 10th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. German American Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.34%.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

