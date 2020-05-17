Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.20). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.86) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on OSMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.36.

NASDAQ OSMT opened at $4.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average of $5.21. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 112.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $48.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,127,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 48,311 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 79,121.7% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,054,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,110 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 510,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 379,300 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 88.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 328,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 154,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 49.3% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 303,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 100,219 shares in the last quarter. 6.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

