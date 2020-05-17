Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ituran provides location-based services, consisting predominantly of stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, as well as wireless communications products used in connection with its location-based services and various other applications. Ituran offers mobile asset location, Stolen Vehicle Recovery, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security, and radio frequency identification products for various purposes including automatic meter reading, electronic toll collection and homeland security applications. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.79 and its 200 day moving average is $21.62. The firm has a market cap of $356.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $68.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.88 million. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 17,849 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 546,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,551,000 after purchasing an additional 71,123 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,844,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,362,000 after purchasing an additional 224,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 69,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 14,994 shares during the last quarter. 60.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

